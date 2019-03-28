Mr. Elton Brooks “Bo” Breland, 87, of Grenada, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at his residence. He was born February 10, 1932 in Webb to Elton Nicolean and Mary Barrentine Breland. Bo graduated from the Webb-Swan Lake High School in 1950, which was the school’s last graduating class. An excellent athlete, Bo played high school baseball, went on to play Semi-Pro Baseball and later enjoyed coaching his son’s baseball team. Bo faithfully served our country in the US Navy where he was a jet mechanic. After working for over 30 years at South Central Bell, Bo retired and played golf as much as time allowed. Bo was a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church in Grenada.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Grenada. Burial will follow in the Oddfellows Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until service time Friday at the church.

Survivors include his wife, Joan Breland; two daughters, Beckie Carlson (Mitch) of Fairhope, AL and Lisa Saxton (Lackey) of Banner; one son, Elton “Blue” Breland Jr. of Gore Springs; one brother, Charles Breland (Debbie) of Grenada; six grandchildren, Will Erickson, Andy Saxton, Brooks Breland, Ann Latham Pugh (Joe), Aly Smith (Jordan) and Justin Breland(Audrey); nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Janet Smith and Carolyn O’Neal; and a brother, Jerry Breland.

Pallbearers will be Will Erickson, Andy Saxton, Brooks Breland, Justin Breland, Jordan Smith and William Erickson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Joe Pugh, El Hugh Ferguson, Billy Joe Waldrup, Dynamite Kirk, Herman Duke, Paul Barton, Kenny Tierce, Melvin Noland, Chuck Thomas, Ed Hill, George Hightower, Joe Monteith, Will Ferguson, Lee Erickson, David Hammons, Jerry Dantone, Frank George, Bobby Heath, Tommy Suckow, Bill West and Billy Littrell.

Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church - Grenada or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, (662-307-2694).