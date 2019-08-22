Eloise Fears Daniel, 96, of Bentonia passed away at her residence Thursday August 22, 2019.

Mrs. Daniel was born on Sept. 16, 1922 in Yazoo County to Roy and Arnita Williams Fears. She was a retired teacher and a member of Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her daughters, Diane Daniel Wood of Madison and Gail Daniel Wood of Bentonia; a son, Ray Neal Daniel Jr. of Iuka; two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; Ray Neal Daniel Jr.; granddaughter, Lyndall Gail Wood; and brother, Ralph Fears.

Services will be Sunday, August 24 at Mt Olivet United Methodist Church with visitation starting at 1:30 p.m. followed by services at 3 p.m. Rev. Tom Holford will officiate. Burialwill follow in the Mt Olivet Cemetery.

Mrs. Daniel’s nephews and grand-nephews, Ken Fears, Calvin Sibley, Ron Fears and Rev. Dwigh Sibley, will serve as pallbearers.