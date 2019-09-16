Earnestine Gilbert Winstead, 73, died September 14, 2019 at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:30-11 a.m. at Stricklin-King Funeral Home with services beginning at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Midway Baptist Cemetery.

Mrs. Winstead was born Oct. 27, 1945. She was a homemaker and a Baptist.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Winstead.

Survivors include three sons, Grady Winstead Jr. of Hamburg, Ark., Melvin Winstead of Horn Lake and Richard Winstead of Inverness; a daughter, Carolyn Lott of Maben; two sisters, Jewell Brown of Kosciusko and Judy Hankins of Avon; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.