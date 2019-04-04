Mrs. Earline Saxton Davis, 91, Died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Martha Coker Green House Homes.

Visitation is Saturday, April 6 at Midway Baptist Church beginning at 12:30 p.m. until the service at 2 p.m. with Rev. Jessie Byrd officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Stricklin-King Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Born February 27, 1928, she was one of eleven children born to John and Nellie Saxton. She was a member of Midway Baptist Church.

Survivors are her daughter, Pam Thrash of Midway; sons, Gordon Davis of Midway and Norman Davis (Mary Emma) of Benton, sisters; Billie Hood and Patsey Ward (Thomas), both of Midway. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Earline was preceded in death by her son, Steve Davis.

Serving as pallbearers are her grandsons, Casey Davis, Mitch Davis, Tony Davis, Clark Davis, Landon Davis and Christopher Smithhart.