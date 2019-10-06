Dr. Jimmy Glynn Walker, 84, of Yazoo City passed away at his residence Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Born February 13, 1935 in Jackson, Mississippi to James Hugh Walker and Nona Rea Laird Walker, he was a graduate of Jackson's Central High School and an Honors Graduate of Mississippi College and the University of Tennessee Dental School. He was also a Veteran of The US Army where he served in Alaska as a Dental Assistant prior to his admission to Dental School.

Dr. Walker was married to the former Jerrie Bushnell on June 25, 1960. They moved to Yazoo City in 1965 following his graduation from Dental School. He practiced for 43 years. He was an active member of First Baptist Church where he served as a choir member, Kindergarten Committee member, Deacon, Sunday School teacher, and Awana Listener. He was also involved in several mission trips in South and Central America.

A member of The Lions and Jaycees, Dr. Walker is probably best known for his years of service on The Yazoo City School Board and in coaching church softball teams.

Survivors include his wife, Jerrie Jewell Walker; daughters, Beverly Joyce Walker Martin (Scott) of Laurel, Malinda Jean Walker Loflin (Charles) of Montclair, N.J., and Nona Mildred Walker Luke (Tim) of Summitt, MO; sons, Calvin Curns Walker (Karen) of Fairbanks, AK, and Steven Mark Walker (Donna) of Brandon; and brother, David Lynn Walker of San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren, David Nathaniel Martin, Leah Joy Martin Rowlen, Suzannah Elaine Martin Demens, Caleb Scott Martin, James Walker Martin, Lydia Faith Martin, Stephen Paul Martin, Timothy Glynn Martin, Christopher Glynn Martin, Jonathan Alan Walker, Andrew William Walker, Daniel Curtis Walker, Kristen Lynn Walker Allen, David Mark Walker, Charles Connor Loflin, Morgan Gaelyn Loflin, Lauren Elisabeth Loflin, Jessica Nicole Luke, Joshuan Micah Luke, and great-grandchildren, Lucy Anne Allen, Sophia Grace Brunk, Shiloh Claire Brunk, Aaron Bradley Demens and Micah James Demens.

Graveside Services were held Sunday June 9 in Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Yazoo City Saturday, June 22 at 1 p.m.

The family will receive friends at the church following the services.