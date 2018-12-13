Doris June Crabtree, 77, of Yazoo City passed away at her home on Wednesday, December 12, 2018.

Visitation is Friday, Dec. 14 from 5-7 p.m. at Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home chapel with Rev. Sam Riddell officiating. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.

Mrs. Crabtree was born May 26, 1943 in Arkansas to James Mack Morgan and Gladys Beatrice Kennedy Morgan. She was a homemaker and a Baptist.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Crabtree; son, Tracy Crabtree (Angie); grandsons, Preston Crabtree and Stone Crabtree, all of Yazoo City; brothers, Jay Morgan of Orlando, Fla. and Danny Morgan of Tennessee; and a sister, Linda Spain of Arkansas.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mrs. Crabtree's caregivers from Mississippi Baptist Hospice, Renee Ward, April Cantrell, Lauren Burdine, Patricia Ellis, Brittany Warmack and Ann McMillan.

Serving as pallbearers are Preston Crabtree, Stone Crabtree, Mike Morgan, Mark Morgan, Anthony Edwards, and Gary Hinson.