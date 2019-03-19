Donald “Donnie” Scroggins of Yazoo City passed away in the comfort of his home on March 17, 2019 at the age of 67.

Donnie is survived by his son Griffin Scroggins (Lori) of Madison; son, Ken Knight of Atlanta, Ga.; and his granddaughters, Sydney and Harper Scroggins, who were “Papa Don’s” greatest joy.

Donnie also leaves behind his beloved sisters, Diane Gordon of Yazoo City, MS and Frances Harden of Evergreen, Ala., and his loving nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Donnie was a loving father, grandfather, father-in-law, uncle and friend.

Donnie was a retired farm equipment salesman from Ayers-Delta. He loved gardening, music, and football but especially, he loved his family.

He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Scroggins and parents F.M. and Bonnie Scroggins.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., with a Memorial service immediately following at 11a.m. All services will be at Stricklin King Funeral Home in Yazoo City, MS.

Reverend Ken Lynch will be officiating.

Serving as pallbearers are “Uncle Donnie’s” nephews, Spencer Gordon, Byron Johnson, Tony Woods, Chris Johnson, Gordon Downs, Dalton Downs, Wayne Cook and Tim Ward.