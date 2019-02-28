Dewey Hood
Dewey Clinton Hood Jr., 71, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at his home in Benton.
Funeral arrangements are pending with Stricklin-King Funeral Home.
Mr. Hood was born April 25, 1947 in Yazoo County to Dewey Clinton Hood Sr. and Geneva Ivers Hood. He was a cabinet builder and a member of the Church of God of Prophecy.
He was preceded in death by his son, Clint B. Hood; and a brother, Harley Hood.
Survivors include his wife, Rosemary Hood, and a sister, Kathy Tomkey (Ellis) of Benton.