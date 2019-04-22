Delores S. Williams, 90, of Benton died Saturday April 20, 2019 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland.

A homemaker she was a member of Benton United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her son, James E. Williams Jr. of Benton; daughters, Charlotte Williams of Benton and Scarlette Williams Jordan of Bentonia; 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her husband, James Earl Williams Sr., two brothers and two sisters.

Graveside services will be conducted at graveside Tuesday April 23 in Hermanville Cemetery near Port Gibson under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home of Yazoo City.

Serving as pallbearers are Clifton Pierce, Ted Williams, Larry Frost, Ricky Williams, Marc Williams and Fred Little.