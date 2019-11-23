David H. Chisolm, 79, of the Coxburg Community in Yazoo County. A retired teacher with The Yazoo City School District he was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Yazoo City.

Survivors include his wife; Ilah Chisolm, sons; Thomas David Chisolm of Angleton, TX, Bradley Roy Chisolm of Oklahoma City, OK, and Timothy Lee Chisolm of Coxburg, 8 grandchildren, brother; Glen Chisolm of Houston, MS, and sisters; Keither Spencer of Tolarville in Holmes County, Clara Ellezey of Bentonia, Royal Net Chisolm of Yazoo City, Catherine Williamson of Asheboro, NC, and Tiena Melton of Bentonia.

Graveside services will be Monday November 25th in Coxburg Cemetery in Holmes County with Rev. James Pettis officiating.

There is not any visitation scheduled.