Daniel Louis Foster, 82, died December 6, 2019 at his residence. A lifelong resident of Clarksdale, he had recently moved to Yazoo City. He was born on July 28, 1937 in Coahoma County, MS to Harvey Love Foster and Pearlie Posey Foster.

He was a member of Clarksdale Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Chairman of the Building and Grounds Committee for many years.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Linda Johnston Foster, of Yazoo City MS; daughter, Karen Foster Mathis (Greg) of Yazoo City, MS; son, Douglas Sean Foster (Shannon) of Readyville, TN; four grandchildren, Holli Foster Smith (Malcolm) of Southaven, MS, Nicole Foster of Hernando, MS, Zachary Mathis of Starkville, MS, Hanna Bridge (Dillon) of Starkville, MS; 2 great grandchildren, Aiden Foster and Addison Smith of Southaven, MS.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Daniel Louis Foster II, granddaughter Megan Elizabeth Mathis; brothers, Harvey Foster, Claudie Foster and sisters, Sadie Hite and Maudie Foster.

Services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Stricklin-King Funeral Home, 718 Calhoun Avenue, Yazoo City with Rev. Dan Sandlin officiating. Interment will be at Glenwood Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Clarksdale Baptist Church at 401 First Street, Clarksdale, MS or the charity of your choice.