Dale Edward Crews, 85, of Yazoo City died of natural causes at his home on the afternoon of February 10, 2019.

Preceding Mr. Crews in death were his parents, Veta Elizabeth Brown and Joseph Otto Crews; brothers, Donald H. Crews and Earnest H. Crews; and his sister Dorothy M. Taylor.

Born in Ft. Green, Fla., to Veta Elizabeth Brown Crews Harris and Joseph Otto Crews, Mr. Crews was the youngest of five children, and siblings were Earnest H. Crews, Dorothy M. Taylor, Donald E. Crews, and Marjorie Crews Walker.

Upon completing his high school education, Mr. Crews enlisted in the United States Navy where he served as an Aircraft Captain on the USS Boxer, the USS Hornet, and the USS Lexington during two tours of duty of the Korean War. Honorably discharged on March 29, 1954, Mr. Crews and a naval comrade purchased a convertible and drove cross-country from San Francisco, Calif. to Tampa, Fla., where he launched his career as a ballroom dance instructor for Arthur Murray Studios.

After retiring as an award-winning professional ballroom dancer and instructor in New York City, New York, he began his long-lasting career in the hotel industry where he held many various positions including Social Director for Pocono Manor Lodge and Mt. Airy Resort, both in Pocono, Penn.; Manager of Career Development at the Educational Institute of the American Hotel and Motel Association at Michigan State University; Field Representative of the American Hotel and Motel Association; Director of Sales and Marketing for the Grand Hotel, Point Clear, Ala.; and General Manager of several leading national and international hotels, including the first General Manager of the Hotel Presidential of Nigeria in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, Africa.

On June 3, 1978, Mr. Crews wed Dianne Ward of Yazoo City, Miss., in Winter Park, Fla., and together they traveled to many places including Africa, Italy, Tahiti, Mexico, Switzerland, England, Austria, Germany, Sweden, and France. During their travels, the couple developed a love of cooking and culinary arts, and food became one of his passions. Mr. and Mrs. Crews had two children, Dale Nicholas Crews of Starkville, and Cobie Crews Watkins of Oxford.

In 1996 at the age of 62, Mr. Crews retired from the hospitality industry to pursue a career as a radio disc jockey due to his love of all music. Also during this time, Mr. Crews taught Sunday school at First United Methodist Church where he was a member, volunteered at Manchester Academy to narrate at the Veterans Day Program, and became a member of the American Legion.

Surviving Mr. Crews is his wife of 40 years, Dianne Ward Crews of Yazoo City; son, Dale Nicholas Crews, daughter-in-law, India Knuckolls Crews, and grandsons Owen Nicholas and Wesley Jackson Crews, all of Starkville; daughter, Cobie Crews Watkins, and son-in-law Ryne Taylor Watkins, both of Oxford; sister, Marjorie Crews Walker of Plant City, Fla.; and a host of nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly.

Memorial services for Dale Edward Crews were held February 12, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, Yazoo City.