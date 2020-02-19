Claudine Seale White

Claudine S. White, 91, of Yazoo City passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at The Martha Coker Green House Homes.

Mrs. White was born May 5, 1928 in Sharkey County to James Clark Seale and Mary Ethel Sibley Seale. She was a homemaker and a Baptist.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hardy White Sr.

Survivors include her daughters, Geraldine Gray of Yazoo City, Betty Belin of Hot Springs Village, Ark. and Wilma Thornton of Sarasota, Fla.; sons; Hardy White Jr. and Billy H. White, both of Yazoo City, Mickey White of Victoria, Texas, and Charles T. White of Irving, Texas; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and sisters Vivian Middleton of Vicksburg and Katherine McGee of Jackson.

Visitation will be held Friday February 21 beginning at 12:30 p.m. until the funeral service at 2 p.m. at Stricklin-King Funeral Home with Rev. Jay White officiating. Burial will follow in the White Family Cemetery off of Ridge Road in Yazoo County.