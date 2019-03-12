Claude Patrick Ramsay passed away at his home in Benton on November 30, 2019 at the age of 70.

A celebration of life will be held at First Baptist Church of Satartia, 602 Canal St. Satartia, MS, on Thursday December 5 with visitation starting at 12:30 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. with Brother Royce Lott officiating.

Mr. Ramsay was born in Jackson on May 14, 1949. He graduated from Forest Hill High School in 1967 and went on to study Forestry at Mississippi State University. He worked in the lumber industry for over 50 years.

Pat had a deep understanding and respect of the natural world around him. His knowledge of plants and trees of the South was unmatched. He was passionate about the history of the United States, Mississippi State football, was an avid hunter and committed deacon at his church, First Baptist of Satartia. Pat Ramsay left a lasting impression in his community with his unwavering generosity to those in need.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mae Helen Ramsay; father, Claude Elwood Ramsay; and brothers, Van Alton Ramsay and Lanny Elwood Ramsay.

Pat is lovingly remembered by his sisters, Shannon Bell Ramsay of Iowa and Dixie Mae Ramsay of Ocean Springs; and brother, Frank Alton Ramsay of Moss Point.

Pat is also remembered with love by his children and grandchildren; his daughter, Paula Ramsay of Nashville, Tenn.; son, Forest Lee Ramsay of Denver Colo.; step-son, Zachary Fillion of Baton Rouge, La.; and his son, Lance Ramsay and wife Vicki Ramsay of Jackson; his granddaughter, Olivia and grandson, Quade.