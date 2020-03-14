Clarice Davis, 87, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be from 10-11:30 am, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Scotland Baptist Church in Yazoo County. Funeral services will follow at 11:30am.

Mrs. Davis was born November 4, 1932, in Yazoo County, a daughter to the late Walter James Guthrie and Jenny Elizabeth Saxton Guthrie. She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Luther E. Davis, four sisters: Erma Lee Guthrie, Betty Ruth Davis, Annie Rea Richards Ward, Carolyn Green Hardy and three brothers Clifton Guthrie, Tommy Lee Guthrie and Bud Guthrie.

Mrs. Davis is survived by four children: son, James A. Davis(Phyllis) and daughters, Jeanette Shivers McGraw (Joe), Diane Butchart (Tom), and Rhonda Davis Gordon (Scott). Seven grandchildren Jennifer Davis McAdory (Dr. Stephen), Vic Shivers (Heather), Wes Shivers, Brian “BJ” Macke, Casey Macke (Adrienne), Channing Gordon (Jenna), and Kayli Gordon Rodabough (Tanner). Fourteen great grandchildren: Hampton, Briggs and Meyers McAdory; Cade and Aynsley Shivers; Brianna Shivers; Chloe and Zac Macke; Casen, Cannon, Calyn and Cale Macke; Addison Grace Gordon; McKinley Claire Rodabough. One great great grandchild, Layton Macke. Two brothers, Herb and Buck Guthrie and one sister, Dot Guthrie Williamson.

Clarice was a lifelong member of Scotland Baptist Church, where she worshipped faithfully and prepared many meals for her church family. Most importantly , was her Lord and Savior followed by her family and church. Her favorite past time was preparing food and entertaining family and friends.

Clarice was called by many names: Mommie, Mamaw, Memawand Clara Belle. Her children whom she loved so dearly, and they in return, called her Mama.

One of our favorite quotes, and there were many………..was “I love all of y’all from the bottom of my heart, to the top of my head, and all that’s left over”.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at act.alz.org/donate