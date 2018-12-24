Clarence "Red" Ross

Clarence Louis "Red" Ross, age 81, of Grenada, Mississippi formerly of Cleveland, passed away on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at his home surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 27, 2018 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Cleveland Funeral Home in Cleveland. Funeral Services will be held Friday, December 28, 2018 at 1:00 PM in the Cleveland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at the Gooden Lake Baptist Church Cemetery in Belzoni, MS. Reverend Buddy Jennings will officiate the services.

Red as he was affectionately known was born on May 2, 1937 to William Barnie and Ada Mae (Vinson) Ross in Gooden Lake, Community. He attended Gooden Lake Schools and Silver City Schools. He married Olivia Carol Nance on January 12, 1961. Louis farmed, work as a 3rd Captain on a tow boat before beginning his employment with Lawrence Sheet Metal where he remained until his retirement in 2011. He loved to hunt, talk about hunting, raise quail, hobby car dirt track race and spend time with his family. Louis attended the Church of Faith in Cleveland for a number of years. Louis was also a former Deputy for Benoit Hunting Club.

Louis is preceded in death by his parents William Barney and Ada Mae Ross, 9 siblings, William Barney Ross, Jr., Ada Mae Reap, Betty Chadwick, Mary Ann Ramsur, Mittie Sykes, John Ross, James Robert Ross, George Ross and Janet Louise Ross.

He is survived by spouse of 57 years, Olivia Carol Nance Ross of Grenada, MS. Son Robert "Marty" Ross of Cleveland, MS., Son Louis H. Ross of Rosedale, MS., Daughter Janet C. Ross of Cleveland, MS. Brother Emmett Fred Ross of Isola, MS., Sister Lucille, R. Williams of Yazoo City, MS.2 grandsons, Michael Louis Ross, Jason Vinson Ross. 5 great grandchildren, Landon Ross, Hunter Ross, Adalynn Ross, Avery Kate Ross, Olivia Grace Ross. He also leaves several nieces and nephews to cherish his memory.

Pallbearers are his 2 grandsons, Jason Ross and Michael Ross, Randy Morgan, Fred Walters, Jimmy Lee Ramsur, Sr., and Danny Williams. honorary pallbearers are Clint Jones, Thomas Barnett Randy Morris, Doc Morris and Monroe Ramsur.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38501

