Christine “Chris” Curry, 84, of Yazoo City passed away at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital on Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019.

Visitation will be Fri., Oct. 4 at Scott Memorial Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.; Services will be held at St. Matthew’s Church, Saturday Oct. 5 at 11 a.m.; with the repass immediately after.