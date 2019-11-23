Charles Roy Ward, was born March 3, 1934 and is survived by sisters Winnie Lee, Betty, Mary, Carolyn and brother Billy. He is also survived by his son Charles Joseph “Joey” Ward and three much-loved grandchildren Charles Scott, Kristen Meagan and Brittany Nicole; great grand-daughters Alliyah Alexus and Aubriana Jordan and great-grandson Malachi Jacob. Charles was also blessed by numerous nieces and nephews, each of whom held a special place in his heart.

He is preceded in death by His mother and father Joe Edward and Winnie Isonhood Ward, beloved wife Gladys Louise Jones Ward, infant son Charles Forrest, infant daughters Jennifer Jones and Sharon Elizabeth; sisters Emma and Lillie; and brothers Lamar and James.

He leaves behind so many friends and others whose lives he touched throughout his life in Yazoo City, Yazoo County and across the United States.

He worked in downtown Yazoo City for many years at Ingram’s Shoe Store and later at Ruth’s in Columbus, MS. After he retired the first time, he returned to the workforce and worked at Dillard’s in Jackson, MS. He had a love of antiques and history, especially family history and Civil War History. Mr. Ward served as moderator of the Warren Yazoo Baptist Association, a member of the Yazoo Historical Society, and on the board of Warren Yazoo Mental Health Services.

He was a lifelong member of Center Ridge Baptist Church where he served as Sunday School Director, Training Union Director, and proud member of the Church choir and Deacon.

Visitation will be held Sunday afternoon at Center Ridge Baptist Church beginning at 4 p.m. until 7 pm. Visitation will begin again at 8:00 A.M. on Monday morning until 10:30 A.M. .

The funeral will be held at 10:30 A.M. with Rev. Brian Abel officiating internment will follow in the Center Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery beside his loving wife and children.