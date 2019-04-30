Charles Jesse “Mac” McMurry was born in Columbia, Mississippi on February 10, 1941.

He was called to Heaven on April 26, 2019 while surrounded by his loved ones in his home.

Mac was 78 years of age. He was happily married to Rosella Stevens for 33 years.

Mac was preceded in death by his father, Elroy McMurry; mother, Lois McMurry; brothe,r Jerry McMurry; son, Robby Thompson; granddaughter, Railey Thompson and great-grandson, Isiah Lee.

He is survived by his wife, Rosella McMurry; children, Billy McMurry (April McMurry) , Mark McMurry, Bubba Scroggins (Michelle Scroggins) and Gail Thompson; grandchildren, Brandy Collins (Zach Collins), Hunter Scroggins (Anna Scroggins), Kati Dunn (Wilson Dunn), Taylor Scroggins, Norah Williams, Madelyn Williams, Lisa Lee (Joshua Lee) Austin McMurry and Hunter McMurry; great-grandchildren; Carson, Cash and Patton Collins, Stella Dunn, Abigail Lee, Hannah Lee, Isaac Lee, along with soon to be great grandchild, Emma Scroggins; and his beloved dog Little Bit.

Mac will be greatly missed by his family and loved ones.

I already miss him so much every day. Everything we did we did together. - Rosella McMurry

Services were held Sunday April 29 at Mt Olivet United Methodist Church under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home.