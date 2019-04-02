Charlene Dedwylder Ray, 84 passed away Monday, February 04, 2019 at the Nichols Center in Madison after an extended illness. Charlene was born April 1, 1934 in Clarke County, MS to Charles Edgar and Jewel Cooke Dedwylder. She was educated in the Meridian Public Schools and was a graduate of Meridian Junior College.

Charlene was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Yazoo City, a homemaker, a loving mother and a beloved companion and partner to her husband of 65 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter, Mary Ellen Ray.

She is survived by her husband, Sam M Ray, Jr of Madison, sons Sam M Ray, lll of Madison and Charles "Dee" Ray (Carla) of Brandon, daughter Kim McMaster (Ronnie) of Madison, grandsons Sam Ray, lV, Ron McMaster (Laura), Chad Ray, Ryan Annison (Meg), granddaughters Sarah Frances Ray, Deanna Bishop (Jonathan), Emily Poole (Chris), Anna Scarborough (Will), as well as 11 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be at First Presbyterian Church in Yazoo City on Wednesday, February 6th from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m., with burial to follow in Glenwood Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 61, Yazoo City, MS 39194 or a charity of your choice.

The family wishes to express their sincerest thanks to the administration and staff of the Nichols Center for their loving and compassionate care that they gave to our loved one and the many courtesies extended to her family.