Carrie Louise Bonvillain, 87, a native of Valley, MS and resident of Houma, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend a visitation at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Fr. Joseph Trege, will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.

Carrie is survived by her children, Carolyn Anne Zeringue, Kenneth James Jacobs Sr; grandchildren, Jessica Z. O’quinn, Jeremy P. Zeringue, Kenneth James Jacobs Jr, Karli Lynn Ojeda; and brother, Larry King.

She was preceded by her first husband, Lawrence J. Jacobs; second husband, Ernest “Manny” Bonvillain; parents, George and Lisabeth I. King; brothers, Alton King, George King; sisters, Betty Robertson and Mary Helen Gipson; son-in-law, Kenneth “Zeke” Zeringue.

Carrie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend that will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to know her. She enjoyed fishing and going to the camp. She also liked to spend time at the casino or playing bingo.