Carolyn Hickman Johnson, age 88, passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, January 20th, 2020 in Waynesburg, PA.

Born October 4th, 1931 in Cotton Valley, LA, she was one of seven children to William James Hickman and Julia McFarland Hickman. She was a longtime resident of Yazoo City, MS, and later Brandon, MS. She was married in April of 1952 to John E. Johnson until his passing in October of 1994. Together, John and Carolyn had three children, three grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Carolyn is survived by her daughters Judy Stuart and Robbie Johnson, son Jerry Wayne Johnson, grandsons Edward Stuart, Jamie Stuart, and Joe Johnson, siblings Mack Hickman and Glenda Champagne, and many other close friends and family.

Visitation will be held on Friday evening, January 31, from 5-7p.m. at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. A memorial service will be held there the following morning, February 1st, at 10a.m. A burial service will be held later that day at Fillmore Cemetery in Haughton, LA at 3:30 p.m.