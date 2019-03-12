Carolyn Bridgforth

After ninety-six years of family and friends, of love and prayer, Carolyn Byrd (Watkins) Bridgforth finally got to go home to her beloved Bebe and her Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday morning.

She went home just as she lived, peacefully and surrounded by her adoring children.

Carolyn was born on February 10, 1923 in Aberdeen, Mississippi to William Bismarck Watkins and Allie McCluney Watkins, the youngest of eight brothers and sisters, of which she was the last surviving.

Carolyn’s brother, Robert, introduced her to Stewart H. “Bebe” Bridgforth while he was at Mississippi State where they fell in love and married soon thereafter. Carolyn and Bebe had Stewart Jr. right before Bebe shipped off to Europe to fight in World War II. Upon his return, Carolyn and Bebe settled in Pickens where Bebe farmed, raised cattle, and sold farm equipment while Carolyn raised their family which included three additional children (Allie, Keith and Barry) and built a home.

Carolyn’s life was occupied by prayer for her family and her many, many friends. She was and is loved by everyone who had the honor of meeting her, and, if she met you for more than five minutes, she has likely prayed for you. She was utterly selfless, gracious, and had a steadfast peace that she would readily admit was only a product of the Holy Spirit. Even at ninety-six, she was still thoughtful as ever and still our rock, but we rejoice that she now has a new body and is rejoicing with Jesus and the many loved ones who went home to Heaven before her.

Carolyn is remembered for her quiet confidence, genuine concern for others and her unwavering trust in her Savior. Her desire was that everyone come to know Jesus Christ as she did. We join her in that prayer and hope.

Carolyn is survived by a thoroughly prayed-for and grateful family of four children, nine grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. Stewart Bridgforth, Jr. of Pickens; Allie Benson of Ridgeland (Gary with Will, Bridgforth, Sam, and Stewart); Keith Horne of Pascagoula (Jim with Houston and Carolyn); and Barry Bridgforth of Pickens (Melissa with Holder, Turner, and Callaway).

Carolyn’s family also thanks and honors Dianne Thweatt and Myra Hudson who helped take care of Carolyn over the last few years and who were the reason we got so many more wonderful days with her.

Memorials may be made to French Camp Academy One Fine Place, French Camp, MS. 39745.

Visitation will start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Carolyn’s home in Pickens, MS (17977 Vaughan Rd.). The services will be at 2 p.m. at Pickens Presbyterian Church followed by burial at the family cemetery at Quiet Shades (2817 Fox Rd., Vaughan, MS).