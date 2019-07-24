Carol P. Melton, “Mom” to her grandchildren and great-grands, passed away at her home on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at age 80.

Funeral services were Wednesday at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington. Burial followed at the Emory Methodist Church Cemetery in Holmes County.

Mrs. Melton was a 1956 graduate of Mitchell High School in Mitchell, South Dakota. Mom had many different jobs through the years. She worked as a lifeguard, movie usher, waitress, factory worker, supervisor, cashier, bookkeeper, grocery store owner, chief cook and bottle washer at Deerfield restaurant, all while raising six kids and loving grand babies and great grands. She liked to say she wasn’t born in the South, but she got here as fast as she could.

Mrs. Melton was preceded in death by her husband, William Arthur Melton; grandson, T.D. Melton; daughter-in-law, Teressa Melton; her mother and father, Nan and John Pierson; brother, Ronald Pierson; sisters, Phyllis Moody, Shirley Beck, Donna Kaufmann and Jody Gast.

Mrs. Melton is survived by her children, Benny Melton (Jennifer), Toby Melton (Vickie), Toms Melton (Melaine), Lisa Williams (Wade), W.A. Melton (Christi), and Laura McWilliams (Jeff); grandchildren, Brook, Brittany, Spence, Whitney, Maggie, Lake, Hattie, Jade, Sam, Will, Cole, Lilli, Luke, Amber, Taylor, and Greyson; great-grandchildren Roe, Rhett, Reece, Ripley, Rainer, Milla, Russ, Duren, Liam, Collier, Art, June, Lee, Scarlett, Grant, Jon Wyatt, Stokeleigh and Jett. Mrs. Melton is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and sweet friends.