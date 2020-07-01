Carol Lynn Sullivan, 70, of Bruce passed from this life on January 2, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Oxford after an extended illness. Carol graced the world with her presence on December 3, 1949 in Elkton, Maryland. She was a daughter to the late Guy McRae and Burther Harris McRae.

Carol had a desire to love and care for people. To fulfill this desire she took a job at Martha Coker Green House Home as a nurses aid. She dedicated 12 years of her life to provide peace and comfort to the sick and elderly.

Carol leaves behind an expansive family to carry her precious memory; Husband, Tony Sullivan; three sons, Andrew (Pam) Walizer of Moody, Texas; Marvin (Lisa) Walizer of Lawrence, Texas; Larry Moon of Temple, Texas; two brothers, David McRae of Bonham, Texas; Gary McRae of Bonham, Texas; sister, Delores Whillis of Moody, Texas; five grandchildren, Crystal(Bradley) Platt, Tyler Upton, Jessica Walizer, Bubba Walizer, Austin Walizer; five great grandchildren, Alisa Rutherford, Remington Rutherford, Alexis Platt, Bredyn Walizer, Cole Walizer.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; Guy McRae and Burther Harris McRae; two sisters, Debbie Alexander, and Linda Daye.

A private memorial service for the family will be held at a later date.

