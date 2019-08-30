Billy Ray Pugh, 82, of Holly Bluff, died Wednesday August 28, 2019 at Merit Regional Medical Center in Vicksburg.

Services will be Saturday, August 31, at Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service.

A truck Driver for 44 years, he was a U.S. Army veteran and a Baptist.

Survivors include his wife, Ollie McKee Pugh; daughter, Susan Pugh Bates of Holly Bluff; grandchildren, Olivia Renee Salter and Robert Goodnight; grandson-in-law, James Salter; great-grandchildren, Courtney Shay Hearst, Brittney Nicole Hearst, Hanna Elise Goodnight and Katlyn Goodnight; and great-great-granddaughter Zoey Elise Hall.

Serving as pallbearers are Rachel Riley, Brent Langley, Jimmy Huff, Jimmy Page, Thomas Caruthers and James Salter.