Billy Morris Davis Sr., 81, of Belzoni, MS died Monday, September 30th, 2019, of heart failure at the Veteran's Hospital in Jackson, MS.

Funeral Services will be Friday, October 4, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in Belzoni, with a private burial at Greencrest Gardens to follow; under the direction of Mortimer Funeral Home.

Billy was born September 22, 1938 in Yazoo County, the oldest of nine children, to the late Joseph Lee and Ruby Gordon Davis.

He was the owner of Davis Fish Farms, a United States Air Force Veteran, and an avid golfer for many years.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Robert Davis.

Survivors include: son, Billy Davis Jr.; daughter, Deborah (David) James; Carolyn Davis; grandchildren, Kirk (Megan) Davis, Wade (Mallory) Davis, Kristen (Steele) Davis, Jordan (Clarke) Trotter, and his golfing and basketball protege, Wesley James; six great grandchildren; brothers, Richard (Ruby Nell) Davis, Jerry Davis, Gordon Davis; sisters, Joann (Jerry) Blackburn, Barbara (Harold) Howard, Gloria (Tommy) Lloyd, Lisa Tharp, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday morning from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the First Presbyterian Church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Humphreys Academy, 800 Pluck Road, Belzoni, MS 39038.