Beverly Ann McMaster passed away on January 31, 2019 at The Arbor in Ridgeland.

Funeral services were Sunday at the Stricklin-King Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Fletcher’s Chapel Cemetery.

The daughter of Henry G. McMaster and Ora Belle Lewis McMaster, Beverly was born at Fort Benning, Georgia on August 13, 1947.

Beverly graduated from Benton High School, Benton, Mississippi in 1965 and attended the University of Southern Mississippi, graduating in 1969, with a major in Library Science and a minor in History. Beverly was librarian in the South Pike School System at Magnolia High School, in Magnolia, MS from 1969 – 1977. During this time at South Pike, Beverly earned a Master’s Degree from Louisiana State University in Library Science.

In 1977, Beverly went to work a civilian employee, for the Department of the Navy, as a librarian in the technical library at Meridian Naval Air Station, Meridian, Mississippi. Beverly worked at the Meridian Naval Air Station until the early 1980’s when she transferred to the Department of the Army and worked as a librarian in technical and medical libraries at Fort Monroe, Virginia; Fort Rucker, Alabama and Fort Benning, Georgia. Beverly retired from the Department of the Army at Martin Army Medical Center, Fort Benning Georgia, in 2008. After retirement from the Department of the Army, Beverly worked part-time, at Columbus Technical College as a librarian, for several years. Beverly was also an active member of the Chattahoochee County Historic Preservation Society at Cusseta, GA.

Beverly is preceded in death by her father and mother.

Beverly is survived by her brothers, Ronald McMaster (Pam) and Larry McMaster (Linda). Beverly is also survived by nieces; Courtney Austin (Corey), Whitney Dilmore (Jon), nephews; Justin McMaster (Darlene), Greylin Smith (Babs) and Tryce Smith; along with several great-nieces and nephews. Beverly is also survived by close friends, Zelia and Ron Salter, along with, Patricia and Frank Jimenez of Cusseta, GA.

The family would like to thank the caregivers of the Arbor Skilled Nursing Facility, Ridgeland, MS; Kare-In Home Hospice, Flowood, MS and Columbus Hospice, Columbus, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Chattahoochee County Historic Preservation Society, P.O. Box 2, Cusseta, GA 31805.