Bethel Lou Moore, 79, of Benton passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6 at Midway United Methodist Church with Rev. Jonathan Stokes officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City is in charge of the arrangements.

Mrs. Moore was a retired school teacher and a member of Midway United Methodist Church. She enjoyed interior decorating and spending time in her yard.

Survivors include her husband of over 57 years, John Dixon Moore; daughter, Livvi Moore Zeigler and her husband, Henry; and grandson, John Philip Zeigler, all of Benton.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter Clayton Saxton and Hattie Presley Saxton; sister, Jane S. Talbert; and brothers, Clayton Ellis Saxton and Walter Presley Saxton.

Serving as pallbearers will be John Philip Zeigler, Hank Moore, Rusty Odum, Harris Swayze, Hilary Westbrook and David Ketchum.

Honorary pallbearers will be Keith Waters and Les Waters Jr.

Memorials may be made to the Methodist Children's Home of Mississippi or to the Cemetery Fund of Midway United Methodist Church.