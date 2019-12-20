Bertha Outlaw

Bertha B. Outlaw, 71, of Yazoo City passed away at her home on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

Mrs. Outlaw was a self-employed seamstress and a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Survivors include daughters; Chrissy Outlaw of Benton, & Jo Jo Forester of Gainsville, TX, sons; Charles “Chuck” Outlaw, Jr. of Star, & Lynn Outlaw of Madison, 12 grandchildren, brothers; Bill Bradshaw of Baldnob, AR, & Pete Bradshaw of Ola, AR, and close family friend Tommy Clay.

Visitation will be Monday at Stricklin-King Funeral Home beginning at 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service with Rev. Tad Duggan officiating. Burial will follow in The Belzoni City Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers are Dan Bradshaw, Lee Bradshaw, Will Bradshaw, Michael Shane Bradshaw, Ricky Bradshaw, Terry Bradshaw, Jackie Bradshaw and Tommy Clay.