Mrs. Barbara Nell Ledlow Jones, age 77 of Flora, Mississippi, passed away June 26, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Jones was born in Yazoo County on May 3, 1942. She worked in the Insurance Industry for over 40 years and was a member of First Baptist Church, Flora. She had a heart for caring for others; however, she was most passionate about her children and grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Ledlow; her brothers, Willie Ledlow, Robert Ledlow, Hubert Ledlow, and sisters; Ruby Kalil, and Earline Setzler.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Willard Jones, her children, Derek (Michelle) Jones, Jeff (Shayne) Jones, Gina (Harvey) Bozeman, Jody (Heather) Jones, and Casey (Kevin) Spence; grandchildren, Abby (Blake) Hearst, Hannah (John) Jolly, Chanse Jones, Jake Jones, Clara Grace (Greg) Salyer, Swayze Bozeman, Sophie Spence, and Henry Jones; sisters, Katherine Plunkett, Annette McCullough, Rose (JW) Richardson, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and sister-in-laws.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 30, 2019 at First Baptist Flora at 1:00 pm with funeral services at 3 pm. Interment will follow at Flora Cemetery in Flora, Mississippi.

Serving the family as pallbearers will be Chanse Jones, Jake Jones, Swayze Bozeman, William Tyer, Blake Hearst, John Jolly, and Greg Sayler.

Memorials may be made to the unLIMBited Foundation at the Paley Institute: 505 South Flagler Drive, #900, West Palm Beach, Florida 33401.