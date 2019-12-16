Barbara Elaine Selby, 65, of Waycross died Dec. 11, 2019 at Orange Park Medical Center in Orange Park, Florida after an extended illness.

She was born in Yazoo City, Mississippi, where she graduated from Yazoo City High School. From there, she attended Holmes Junior College and graduated from Regents University with her Registered Nursing degree. She worked in Mississippi and Tennessee before moving to Waycross in 2000. In Waycross, she worked for Satilla Care Center. Barbara was an avid reader, who also loved to write and draw.

She was preceded in death by her father, Willis L. Selby and an infant sister.

She is survived by her mother, Helen Elaine Selby of Yazoo City, Mississippi, two brothers, John Selby and his wife Cindy of Grenada, Mississippi, Robert Selby of La Vergne, Tennessee, one sister, Sara Selby of Waycross, one nephew, James Selby and his wife Chrystal of Coffeeville, Mississippi, and numerous other relatives.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

