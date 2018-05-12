Annette Pennington Fouche’ passed away December 4, 2018 in Jackson, MS at St. Dominic Hospital. Public visitation will be 11am until 1pm Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Century Funeral Home; 727 Webster Avenue in Yazoo City, MS. Homegoing services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, December 9, 2018 at St. Stephen United Methodist Church; 414 East Jefferson Street in Yazoo City, MS. Interment services will be at the Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City.

Mrs. Fouche served as an educator for 37 years in the Bolivar, Madison, Washington and Yazoo Counties. She was a member of the St. Stephen UMC choir, a trustee member, served on the mission committee, and participated in various church programs.