Angela Dawn Riley Nunnally, 70 of Midlothian (Richmond) Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 23, 2018 after a two year battle with Glioblastoma.

Mrs. Nunnally was born in Vicksburg and raised in Yazoo City. She was the daughter of Clell and Pearl Riley.

Angela attended Millsaps College and graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in accounting. She practiced the profession of accounting her entire career and retired from Philip Morris with 30 years services. Angela loved to travel, especially to Myrtle Beach. She was a lover of all animals, from her chickens, dog and cats as a child to her current dog.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, R. Earl Nunnally. Also surviving is sister-in-law, Sandra N. Clarke and her husband John, nephew Ryan Clarke (Chnoic), great-niece Marlowe, nieces Nikki Callaghan (Bryan), Holly Hansen (Nathan) great-niece Harper and niece Kelsey Clarke.

A funeral service was held at Westover Hills United Methodist Church, Richmond, Virginia on November 29, 2018.