Alvie L. Jenkins, 93, of Ackerman formerly of Yazoo City, died Monday, April 15, 2019 at Choctaw Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A retired educator with The Yazoo City School District’ he was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Yazoo City.

Survivors include his son, Lee Jenkins of Yazoo City; grandson, Chase Jenkins of Birmingham, Ala.; sister, Margie Watkins of Meridian; brother, Raymond Jenkins of Ackerman and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 16 from 5-7 p.m. at Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City.

Services are Wednesday, April 17 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Kerry Burrough officiating. Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. in Salem Cemetery in Choctaw County with Rev. Danny Irwin officiating.

Serving as pallbearers are George Smith, Kyle Lucas, Chase Jenkins, Tim Reed, Bryan Taylor, and Clay Taylor.