Adam DeWayne Jones, 30, died Jan. 16, 2020.

Funeral services are Monday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. at the Stricklin-King Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Laurie Cummings officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Mr. Jones was born Aug. 15, 1989 in Yazoo County to J.R. and Cheryl Alderman Jones. He worked in construction and was a member of Pleasant Hill Methodist Church.

Survivors include his son, Nathan Jones of Yazoo City; daughter, Caitlyn Jones of Yazoo City; parents, J.R. and Cheryl Jones of Yazoo City; brother, Johnny Jones of Yazoo City; sister, Tamatha Hearst of Florence; and his grandmother, Bonnie Riser of Yazoo City.