Abe M. Tahir, Jr., respected Art Consultant, Foreign Service Officer, American Soldier, Author, and Ole Miss graduate passed away Sunday, September 16, 2018 at Chateau de Notre Dame in New Orleans. He was 87.

A native of Greenwood, Mississippi, Tahir was the son of Mahmoud (Abe) and Mary Constance Ollie Tahir, who for decades were part of the business community in Greenwood and Tchula.

In 1953, he received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Mississippi and in 1960, he earned a Masters in Business Administration from George Washington University. He was a member of Delta Sigma Pi and Omicron Delta Kappa.

Following military service as a Second Lieutenant in The United States Air Force, Tahir was a Supply Management Specialist, United States General Service Administration, Washington, D.C; and he was a United States Agency for International Development Advisor to the government of Turkey, stationed In Ankara, Turkey.

When he returned to the States, he made his home in New Orleans where for twenty years, he owned and was Director of Tahir Art Gallery, Incorporated. It was there that he gained a national reputation as an Art Consultant, with expertise in art prints. As such, he served as Adjunct Curator for prints and drawings at the New Orleans Museum of Art.

Jacques Hnizdovsky, Woodcuts and Etchings, a collection of 350 works by the Ukrainian born American Printmaker, Artist, Illustrator, was written and published by Tahir in 1987.

Tahir was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister, Mary Elizabeth Tahir.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 22, 2018 from 3-4 p.m. at Williams And Lord Funeral Home, Greenwood, Mississippi followed by Graveside Services at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Greenwood.

The family has entrusted Stricklin-King Funeral Home of Yazoo City with the arrangements