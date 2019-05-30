Senator Thad Cochran dies

Thu, 05/30/2019 - 10:02am

U.S. Senator Thad Cochran (R-Miss.), who represented Mississippi in Congress for more than 45 years, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning in Oxford.  Services are pending.

Cochran, a Navy veteran who eventually served as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Senate Agriculture Committee, resigned from the Senate in April 2018 due to health concerns.

Cochran’s family extends its gratitude for the support shown to the Senator by Mississippians over the years.

