Patterson to speak at “Politicians, Preachers & Polecats; Writing about Delta Characters and the Place That Created Them” forum

The Millsaps College Arts and Lecture Series on November 12 will feature the unique Delta culture and some of the writers who have shared their stories of the Delta.

The program is titled: “Politicians, Preachers & Polecats; Writing about Delta Characters and the Place That Created Them.”

The panel of speakers will include journalists Ray Mosby, Woodrow Wilkins, and Jamie Patterson and writer Richard Grant. They will share those small town funny stories they have encountered in their writing that make the Delta unique.

Former Clarion-Ledger Editorial Director David Hampton will moderate the panel discussion.

The program will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, and will take place in the Gertrude C. Ford Academic Complex Recital Hall on the Millsaps College campus.

Admission is $10 and tickets may be purchased at the door or online at www.millsaps.edu/artsandlecture.

For more information, call 601-974-1130.