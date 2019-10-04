Katie Sue Parker

Katie Sue Myers Parker, 84, of Yazoo City, a housewife and retired bank employee died at her residence Tuesday, April 9, 2019,

Services are Monday, April 15 at 2 p.m. at Stricklin-King Funeral Home. Visitation will start at 12:30 p.m. prior to the services. Burial will follow at Browning Hillcrest Cemetery in Goodman.

Mrs. Parker was a member of First United Methodist Church. Throughout her life, she was devoted to the care of her large family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lige R. Parker; and her sisters. Mrs. James H. “Faye” Stringer, Mrs. Dixie Tisdell and Mable Sanders; and by her parents, Eric G. and Vera Myers.

Survivors include her sister, Mrs. Ouida Ellington of Clinton; brothers, Craymon A. “Bill” Myers of Lampasses, Texas, Eric G. Myers of Terry and Dale Myers of Brandon.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, P. O. 444, Yazoo City, MS 39194 or the charity of your choice.