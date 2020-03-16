City purchasing a new street sweeper

Cleaner streets should be in Yazoo’s future as the city is purchasing a $150,000 street sweeper.

Ward 1 Alderman Ron Johnson said he doesn’t think a street sweeper is the best use of the city’s money when there are other needs.

“There are areas of the community that a street sweeper doesn’t serve,” Johnson said. “We need to weigh out whether we want to buy trucks that we need that can serve the whole community or a street sweeper.”

Mayor Diane Delaware said that one obstacle for the new street sweeper will be the large number of residents who insist on parking their cars in the street rather than in their driveways or on their property. Delaware said that perhaps the city can notify residents when their streets are schedule to be cleaned.

“They may or may not move their cars, and we would have to go around them,” Delaware said. “I’m going to try to get a schedule in place so that people will know when the street sweeper is coming down their streets.”

Ward 2 Alderman Andre Lloyd asked if the street sweeper would be used throughout the city.

“The street sweeper will sweep the streets that need to be swept,” Delaware responded.