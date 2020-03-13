Benton Academy extends spring break by one day

Benton Academy Headmaster Steve Flemming released the following statement:

BA Family,

I want to provide you an update on the COVID-19 (coronavirus) plan that Benton Academy will be implementing at this time. The health and safety of our students and faculty along with their families are our top priority. The following steps will be taken:

All students and faculty who traveled out of this country or took a cruise into foreign waters will be self-quarantined for a 14-day period as recommeded by the Mississippi State Health Department. All absences will be excused.

Spring Break will be extended by one day. Classes will resume on Tuesday, March 17th. All faculty and staff will meet Monday, March 16th at 8:00 a.m. to discuss daily plans and how to accommodate students who will be absent.

No assemblies or field trips will be planned until further notice.

All athletic events will take place as scheduled.

All students, faculty, and staff with flu-like symptoms do not need to attend school. All absences will be excused.

Please know that we are taking this situation very seriously and are working to make good, common sense decisions. We are closely following recommendations from MAIS, IHL, CDC, MS State Health Department, and other agencies about this situation that is before us. We ask everyone to remain flexible and patient as our course of action may change with new information. The Board of Directors will meet Monday night to assess the situation. Any further information will be given to you after this meeting.

Steve Flemming

Headmaster

Benton Academy