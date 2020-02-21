Mr. and Mrs. John David McPhail united in marriage

Rachel Rene Baber and John David McPhail were united in marriage on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 3 p.m. in the chapel at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler, Texas. Pastor John Johnson of Tyler Presbyterian Church officiated the double ring ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Dr. Daniel and Mrs. Janet Baber of Whitehouse, Texas. She is the granddaughter of Mr. James John Leonard and his late wife Patricia of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Mr. Jimmy Dan Baber and Mrs. Carole Baber of Waco, Texas.

The groom is the son of Mr. David and Mrs. Pam McPhail of Yazoo City. He is the grandson of Mr. John C. McPhail and his late wife Jauquine of Madison, MS, and Mr. Recil and Mrs. Betty Elledge of Yazoo City.

The bridal procession began with "Cannon in D", played by pianist Dana Bertino, violinist Jamie and Sarah Reason, and cellist, Nathan Baber, the bride's brother. The musicians also accompanied the worship songs "In Christ Alone" and "Before the Throne of God Above" led by vocalists Lydia Laird and Benjamin Craig.

The bride was escorted down the aisle by her father, Dr. Daniel Baber.

Her bridal attire consisted of a long-sleeve, floor length, off the shoulder lace gown, in a champagne color. For jewelry, the bride wore a pearl necklace that belonged to her grandmother.

Her veil and headpiece also consisted of champagne colored tulle with lace accents.

As a reflection of both the bride and groom, the bridal bouquet consisted of white and blush roses, a reminder that Tyler, Texas is the "Rose Capital of America," and rustic cotton stems, a reminder of Yazoo City, Mississippi, where cotton is grown. The bouquet was also accented by eucalyptus sprigs and navy berries. The bridal bouquet and all floral arrangements for the wedding were designed by Gwen Love.

The Maids of Honor for the ceremony were Bethany Baber, sister of the bride, and Monal Shah, a close friend.

Other bridesmaids included Liddie McPhail, sister of the groom, Jamie Romeyn, Cambri Hendrix, Renae Dahl, Hannah Campbell, Brittany Ferguson, Rachel Eslicker, Samantha Lisk, Andrea McCoy, Shelbie Landry, and Saber Smith. Each bridesmaid wore an individually preferred style in a chosen color ranging from Dusty Rose, Burgundy, and Vintage Mauve.

Each bridesmaid carried a smaller version of the bridal bouquet.

The flower girls, Eva King and Paisley Womack, each wore a fully skirted dress of ivory chiffon.

The Best Men in the ceremony were Michael McPhail, (brother to the groom), and Garrett Dupree. Other groomsmen were Koree Copeland, Taylor Kemp, Shane Conway, and Marc Noble.

The ring bearers for the ceremony were Wesley White and Winston Womack.

Virginia Knox served as the director of the wedding.

The mother of the bride wore a floor length Midnight blue dress with long sleeves and silver beading.

The mother of the groom wore a long sleeve, floor length, emerald green dress with beaded netting over a lace bodice, with a chiffon skirt.

Following the wedding ceremony, a reception was held at the Picker's Pavilion in Lindale, Texas, where the newlyweds received guests.

Photos of both the bride and groom's parents and grandparents were displayed to honor their families.

Tables at the reception were covered with white linens and topped with flowers coordinating with the bridal bouquet: white and pink roses, cotton, and eucalyptus leaves.

The bride's table featured a photo of her staged in the garden of the Goodman-LeGrand Mansion, which was displayed alongside engagement photos of the bride and groom.

The wedding cake was made in a rustic-chic style in strawberry and vanilla, with cream frosting, made and served by Marti Platt, assisted by Abigail Bonzon, cousin of the bride.

Guests traveled from as far away as Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, and Mississippi to attend the wedding.

A rehearsal dinner was held on the evening before the wedding at the Picker's Pavilion in Lindale, TX, hosted by Mr. David and Mrs. Pam McPhail. The tables for the rehearsal dinner featured gray tablecloths accented by copper placemats and chargers, with arrangements of Tyler roses, Mississippi Cotton, and eucalyptus.

The dinner was catered by Stanley's Famous BBQ.

Following the wedding festivities, the bride and groom honeymooned in Wimberly, Texas.

The couple will reside in Tyler, Texas. Both the bride and the groom are in graduate school studying for a Master of Science in Nursing Degree as Nurse Practitioners. Rachel is currently working as a registered nurse in the emergency room at the University of Texas Health East Texas. John David is also working as a registered nurse for the Neurological Intensive Care Unit at CHRISTUS Health.

The newly weds are currently registered at Amazon.com; Bed, Bath, and Beyond; Dillards; and Good Hope General Merchandise in Yazoo City.