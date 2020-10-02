Miss Huff to wed Rambow

Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Frank Huff of Oxford announce the engagement of their daughter, Lola Elizabeth Huff, to Eric Douglas Rambow, son of Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Rambow of Morrow, Ohio.

Miss Huff is the granddaughter of Mrs. Josephine Williams Ledbetter of Yazoo City; the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hebron Huff Sr. of Holly Bluff; the late Mr. Richard Exum Ledbetter of Yazoo City; and the late Mr. and Mrs. Seger Hamilton Collier of Greenwood.

She is a 2008 graduate of Manchester Academy and the University of Mississippi, where she earned a Bachelor of Accountancy in 2012 and a Master of Accountancy in 2013.

She is employed as an Internal Audit Senior at Ardent Health Services in Nashville.

Mr. Rambow is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Maurice A. Naud; the late Mrs. Emma Ruth Steinhardt; and the late Mr. Frederick B. Rambow Jr., all of Rockford, Ill.

He is a 2006 graduate of Little Miami High School and Belmont University, where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance in 2011.

He is the owner of Elite Consulting Group, an engineering and manufacturing, staffing and consulting firm based in Nashville.

The couple will exchange vows in an evening ceremony on March 7 at Oxford University United Methodist Church in Oxford.

A reception will follow at The Powerhouse.