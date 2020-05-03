Ms. Jerry Neal Wagner, 80, of Truman, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at St. Bernards Hospital in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Jerry was born March 17, 1939 in Nettleton, Arkansas to Lester “Chink” Sanderson and Virginia Opal “Dot” Cox Sanderson. She was a homemaker, a loving mother and wife, and her heart was forever focused on her family in all she did, providing care for them as long as she could.

Jerry was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Jimmy Eugene Sanderson.

Jerry leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband, Donald Wagner; two sons, Boyce (Irma) and Les (Laura Lee); a daughter, Kaye; and one granddaughter, Bianca.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Trumann. Burial will follow in the Wagner family plot at Marked Tree Cemetery in Marked Tree, Arkansas.

Arrangements are under the direction of Roller-Farmers Funeral Home of Jonesboro.