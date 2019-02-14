James W. Smith, 85, of Benton passed away at his home on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.

Funeral services are Friday at Stricklin-King Funeral Home with visitation starting at 1 p.m. until the 3 p.m. funeral service. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery. Rev. Whitt Holmes will officiate.

Mr. Smith was born Feb. 3, 1934 in Humphreys County to George and Mattie Davis Smith. He was retired, and he was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife Eloise Smith, sons Danny (Connie) Smith of Benton, Larry (Elaine) Smith of Madison and Michael (Patti) Smith of Bentonia, 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, sisters; Helen Luby, Katherine Harrison , Grace James all of Yazoo City and Loraine Hardacre of Edwards, and brother; Vardiman (Denne) Smith of Yazoo City.

Serving as pallbearers are Daniel Smith, Ryan Smith, Derrick Stricklin, Jake Morgan, Tim Luby and Steven Smith.

Serving as honorary pallbearers are John Ledbetter, Ricky Williams and Louie Arnold.