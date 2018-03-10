Yazoo Music Festival Saturday

A free music festival will be held in historic downtown Yazoo City this weekend with local favorites and nationally-acclaimed musicians.

The Yazoo County Convention & Visitors Bureau has contracted with a Jackson-based production company to present the Yazoo Music Festival. The one-day event will be held Saturday on Main Street with live performances of many genres of music from regional favorites and national recording artists.

“We are happy to have such a wide range of musical styles for our inaugural event,” said Shanitra Finley, executive director of the CVB. “It was our goal to celebrate the significant music history represented in Yazoo County and the large part our history plays in Mississippi's story as the 'birthplace of America's music.’”

The 2018 lineup features a diverse range of acts, spanning genres like R&B, country, blues, jazz, southern soul, and pop. Live performances include Ecko Records recording artist Ms. Jody, soul blues legend Johnny Rawls, Memphis-based country band Truck Patch Revival, local blues legend Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, hit single “Big Sexy” singer Anissa Hampton, New Orleans-style jazz band Southern Komfort Brass Band, soul/jazz artist Tawanna Shaunte, and pop singer DanI Musiq.

Featured artists also include the “Undisputed King of Southern Soul,” Sir Charles Jones, who was recently inducted into the Alabama Blues Hall of Fame; International Blues Challenge winner and Malaco Records recording artist Mr. Sipp; and singer Gary “Lil G” Jenkins of the three-time platinum selling R&B group Silk.

Festival-goers are welcome to bring their lawn chairs and blankets while they enjoy the Yazoo Music Festival, but coolers and tents are not allowed. There will be a variety of food trucks and merchandise vendors available to suit the needs of the crowd. Parking is available for free in several public parking lots near Main Street.

“We hope this event will encourage more people to discover Yazoo and learn why we say Yazoo County is colorful, authentic, and unique...just like you,” Finley said.