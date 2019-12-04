Yazoo City's Fred's store to close

Yazoo City’s Fred’s store is closing.

Yazoo City’s location is one of 159 stores being closed nationwide by the Memphis, Tennessee-based corporation. Thirty-one stores are closing in Mississippi. An announcement from the company said it will close the 159 underperforming stores by the end of May and “going out of business” sales will start soon.

Yazoo City previously lost Payless Shoe Store in the same shopping center when the company closed many stores due to falling sales. Many retail stores are struggling as online shopping grows.

Fred’s has a long history in Yazoo City. The first Fred’s Dollar Store opened in downtown Yazoo City in 1967 on the corner of Main and Commercial streets.

It relocated to a larger space on West Jefferson Street in 1973.

At the time Fred’s moved into its present location in 2003, it was the second largest Fred’s store in the state and one of the state’s most profitable locations.