Yazoo City Wendy's to reopen Monday

One of Yazoo City’s favorite hamburger destinations is set to reopen its doors.

After being closed for remodeling the past few weeks, the Wendy’s restaurant located at 232 N. Jerry Clower Blvd. will reopen on Monday, February 17. The restaurant has been remodeled using innovative interior and exterior design elements to enhance the Wendy’s guest experience.

“We are incredibly excited and proud of our remodeled restaurant in Yazoo City, and we think the local residents will just love the new design,” said Brian McDaniel, SVP of Carlisle, franchisee of The Wendy’s Company. “Our commitment to Yazoo City has never been stronger, and we plan to be an integral part of the community for many, many years to come.”

Building new restaurants and remodeling existing restaurants is part of a multi-year strategy Carlisle has to continue to invigorate the Wendy’s brand experience throughout Mississippi. These projects have created new jobs and economic growth through construction and development throughout the state.

A grand reopening celebration will take place on Monday with an official ribbon cutting event at 10 a.m. Several prizes will be raffled off at the restaurant as part of the grand reopening celebration. Everyone is invited to come check out the new look.

All Wendy’s locations will begin serving breakfast on March 2.