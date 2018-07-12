Yazoo City students to present Christmas Celebration

Local students have been working hard to prepare for a special Christmas presentation next Thursday.

The Yazoo City School District Christmas Celebration will be held on December 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Yazoo Community Complex.

The show will be based on “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and will feature the McCoy Elementary Show Choir, the Yazoo City High School Concert Band, the Yazoo City High School Drama Club and the Woolfolk Praise Dancers.

The program is under the direction of instructor Japonica Brown, who says she is proud of the work her students have put in to put on a quality show.

Brown, who is in her first year with the Yazoo City School District, brings a wealth of experience. In the Spring of 2008, Brown graduated with Honors with a Bachelors of Arts in English with an emphasis in Creative Writing. She then attended Brandeis University in Waltham, MA and obtained a Masters of Fine Arts in Acting. In 2011 she made her television debut on ABC's Body of Proof playing the character “Amy.” Japonica returned to Mississippi working at Power Academic Performing Arts Complex in Jackson, as a Theatre Arts instructor. In 2014, she was named the Thad Cochran Distinguished Arts Educator of the Year by the Mississippi Alliance for Arts Education.

Tickets are $5 for adults, and $1 for children ages 18 and under. Admission is free for children under age 5.